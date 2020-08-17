Halting annexation top UAE priority in Israel ‘historic’ deal: UAE official

Halting the annexation of the West Bank was the United Arab Emirates’ top priority in its “historic” deal with Israel to normalize relations between the two countries, top UAE official Hend al-Otaiba told Israeli news outlet Haaretz on Sunday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Annexation of the West Bank has made headlines in recent months as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz had announced they would begin to stake claim on approximately 30 percent of West Bank territory as soon as July 1.



“Annexation was our immediate concern. We felt it would kill the prospects for a two-state solution, which has been the basis of almost all past peace-making efforts and set prospects for regional peace back decades. One of the perennial issues impeding closer ties between the Arab world and Israel has been the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. We felt it was time the region demonstrated its collective problem-solving skills,” al-Otaiba, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs director of strategic communication, was quoted as saying.



During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories. The UAE and Israel also agreed to cooperation and setting a roadmap towards establishing a bilateral relationship. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) August 13, 2020



She also said that “informal relationships with Israel have grown,” and it was just a matter of time until these interactions were formalized.



“I think it’s fair to say that we realize that an approach of no communication with Israel has brought issues to a dead end and began to separate what is political from other areas of cooperation,” al-Otaiba was quoted by Haaretz as saying.



Another “key component of the accord” is the issuance of visas and the establishment of travel between the two countries, according to al-Otaiba, who pointed out Israel was expected to be present at Expo 2020 Dubai, which was rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



“We expect both air links and reciprocal visas to be established as part of the new relationship between our countries, and we hope to see many Israelis in 2021 for Expo Dubai, where of course Israel has already previously confirmed its participation.”



Despite the agreement, the director did not confirm the establishment of a UAE embassy in Jerusalem.



“We’re bound by international resolutions as well as an Arab position that wants an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,” she told Haaretz.



The UAE is aiming for a “more peaceful, tolerant and prosperous Middle East,” which al-Otaiba said can’t “happen without resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”



The UAE and its allies are defined by a common aspiration; to enrich our societies and realize our collective potential. We want to be on the front line of the Arab World’s fight for positive change. This week’s accord is a testament to that. — هند مانع العتيبة Hend Al Otaiba (@hend_mana) August 15, 2020



“We believe this accord enhances the ability of all sides to find a lasting and just political solution to the Palestinian issue,” she added.



The UAE hopes to see an end to the “violence and suffering” and hopes for a day “when the Middle East is a model for the rest of the world, not a source of conflict and dead ends.”



The diplomatic agreement between the two countries is known as the Abraham Accord and it is Israel’s first peace treaty with an Arab country in 25 years, the last of which was signed between Jordan and Israel and was also mediated by the US.



Israeli and Emirati delegations are expected to meet in the coming weeks to establish bilateral agreements on a range of issues including telecommunications, tourism, and healthcare.

Al Arabiya English's Emily Judd contributed to this report.

Read more:

Phone calls open between UAE and Israel, websites unblocked after agreement

Eight moments that led up to the UAE’s agreement with Israel

UAE-Israel agreement is sovereign decision, not directed at Iran: UAE’s Gargash

Last Update: Monday, 17 August 2020 KSA 10:53 - GMT 07:53