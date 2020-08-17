UAE-Israel agreement is sovereign decision, not directed at Iran: UAE’s Gargash

The United Arab Emirates and Israel agreement is a sovereign decision and is not directed at Iran, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in a tweet on Monday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The UAE-Israeli peace treaty is a sovereign decision that is not directed at Iran. We say it and repeat it. We do not accept interference in our decisions, just as we reject threats, whether as a way of bullying or anxiety,” Gargash said on his official Twitter account.



He also added that “strategic decisions are transformative and have an impact. Our futuristic decision enhances [the UAE’s] position and [its] competitiveness.”

The UAE on Sunday announced that it had summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Abu Dhabi in response to a speech by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in which he called the agreement a betrayal, that the foreign ministry described as “unacceptable.”

- With Reuters

Read more:

UAE says Israel deal not about Iran, rejects criticism from Turkey’s Erdogan

UAE summons Iran’s Charge d’Affaires over ‘unacceptable’ Rouhani speech: WAM

Israeli delegation headed to UAE as early as next week to discuss deal: Report

Last Update: Monday, 17 August 2020 KSA 08:55 - GMT 05:55