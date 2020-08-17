NEWS
UAE-Israel agreement is sovereign decision, not directed at Iran: UAE’s Gargash

Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash speaks to journalists in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on June 18, 2018. (AP)
Monday 17 August 2020
The United Arab Emirates and Israel agreement is a sovereign decision and is not directed at Iran, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in a tweet on Monday.

“The UAE-Israeli peace treaty is a sovereign decision that is not directed at Iran. We say it and repeat it. We do not accept interference in our decisions, just as we reject threats, whether as a way of bullying or anxiety,” Gargash said on his official Twitter account.

He also added that “strategic decisions are transformative and have an impact. Our futuristic decision enhances [the UAE’s] position and [its] competitiveness.”

The UAE on Sunday announced that it had summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Abu Dhabi in response to a speech by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in which he called the agreement a betrayal, that the foreign ministry described as “unacceptable.”

- With Reuters

