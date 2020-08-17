UAE’s Mars Mission completes first successful route guidance operation

The United Arab Emirates Mars Mission has completed its first successful route guidance operation for the “Hope Probe” launched in July, the official WAM news agency reported on Monday.

“The manoeuvre marks the first firing of the Mars Hope probe’s six Delta-V thrusters, which were deployed for the first time in the vital course correction that will now see the probe directly targeting its Mars capture orbit,” WAM reported.

“The results of the ‘Hope Probe’ have exceeded our expectation and it is now on its course in the required direction to orbit Mars,” Omran Sharaf, director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, was quoted by WAM as saying.



“Hope” belongs to millions of young people in this region who long for progress, inspiration & opportunity; it's a direct challenge to those who continue to suppress these aspirations. The mission stands as proof that horizons are limited only by our imagination#HopeMarsMission pic.twitter.com/6hfSDPXtpS — هند مانع العتيبة Hend Al Otaiba (@hend_mana) July 19, 2020



The Mars “Hope Probe,” the first outterspace mission launched by an Arab nation, was successfully launched on July 20 from the Tanegashima Space Centre in southwestern Japan.

The mission “is focused on atmospheric dynamics. It will explore the atmosphere of Mars globally while sampling both diurnal (daily) and seasonal timescales,” according to WAM.

