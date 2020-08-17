UAE’s Mars Mission completes first successful route guidance operation

The United Arab Emirates Mars Mission has completed its first successful route guidance operation for the “Hope Probe” launched in July, the official WAM news agency reported on Monday.
“Hope” belongs to millions of young people in this region who long for progress, inspiration & opportunity; it's a direct challenge to those who continue to suppress these aspirations. The mission stands as proof that horizons are limited only by our imagination#HopeMarsMission pic.twitter.com/6hfSDPXtpS— هند مانع العتيبة Hend Al Otaiba (@hend_mana) July 19, 2020
The Mars “Hope Probe,” the first outterspace mission launched by an Arab nation, was successfully launched on July 20 from the Tanegashima Space Centre in southwestern Japan.
Last Update: Monday, 17 August 2020 KSA 13:24 - GMT 10:24