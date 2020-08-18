NEWS
GULF

Oman appoints foreign, finance ministers

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said gives a speech after being sworn in before the royal family council in Muscat, Oman January 11, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Dubai Tuesday 18 August 2020
Oman on Tuesday designated ministers of foreign affairs and finance, titles formerly held by the ruling Sultan, in a broad restructuring of its government administration, state TV said.

Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi became foreign minister and Sultan bin Salem bin Saeed al-Habsi became finance minister.

Oman previously had a minister responsible for financial affairs and a minister responsible for foreign affairs, whose briefs were overseen by the Sultan.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, who came to power in January after Sultan Qaboos bin Said died after half a century in power, maintains the titles of prime minister, defense minister, and head of the armed forces.

The decrees also dissolved and merged government bodies into new ministries, renamed entities and redefined functions.

Sultan Haitham said earlier this year the government would work to reduce public debt and restructure public institutions and companies to bolster the economy.

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 August 2020 KSA 16:02 - GMT 13:02

