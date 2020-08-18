Saudi Arabia: Rafik Hariri tribunal verdict beginning of steps to seek justice

Saudi Arabia said the verdict in the Rafik Hariri assassination case marks the start in achieving justice by “pursuing, arresting and punishing those involved,” according to a statement from the Kingdom’s foreign ministry.

“The Kingdom’s government considers the judicial ruling in the case of the assassination of Prime Minister Hariri as the emergence of the truth and the beginning of achieving justice by pursuing, arresting and punishing those involved,” the statement from the foreign ministry read.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Saudi Arabian government said it is calling for justice and the punishment of Hezbollah and its terrorist elements while “stressing on the need to protect Lebanon, the region and the world from the terrorist practices of this party, which is considered a tool of the Iranian regime.”

Watch: A special UN-backed tribunal looking into the 2005 truck bombing assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister #RafikHariri finds the main defendant guilty, acquits other three. https://t.co/PlUoPkfC11 pic.twitter.com/oPJZQEOYsb — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 18, 2020

A UN-backed tribunal on Tuesday acquitted three Hezbollah members in absentia over the 2005 murder of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri in a huge suicide bombing.

“The trial chamber finds Hassan Habib Merhi, Hussein Oneissi and Assad Sabra not guilty of all counts charged in the amended consolidated indictment,” said David Re, presiding judge of the Netherlands-based Special Tribunal for Lebanon.

Read more:

UN-backed court: One defendant out of four guilty in 2005 murder of ex-Lebanon PM

Lebanon braces as UN tribunal starts reading verdict in Hariri killing case

Hezbollah to ignore UN-backed tribunal over Rafik Hariri assassination: Nasrallah

(With AFP)

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 August 2020 KSA 19:45 - GMT 16:45