UAE Coast Guard catches eight fishing boats trespassing on waters

Eight fishing boats trespassed on territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates on Monday afternoon, and the UAE’s coast guard applied rules of engagement, according to state news agency WAM.
The UAE Coast Guard ordered the boats to stop, which were northwest of Sir Bu Nair Island.
The island is located between the UAE and Iran and belongs to the Emirate of Sharjah.
The boats did not comply with orders and so the country’s Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority (CICPA) deployed three chase boats and applied rules of engagement, WAM reported.
Last Update: Tuesday, 18 August 2020 KSA 19:57 - GMT 16:57