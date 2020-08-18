NEWS
GULF

UAE Coast Guard catches eight fishing boats trespassing on waters

Boats participate in a sailing race near the finish line off of Dubai, on May 14, 2017, after starting from the island of Sir Bu Nair. (File photo: AFP)
Emily Judd, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 18 August 2020
Text size A A A

Eight fishing boats trespassed on territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates on Monday afternoon, and the UAE’s coast guard applied rules of engagement, according to state news agency WAM.

The UAE Coast Guard ordered the boats to stop, which were northwest of Sir Bu Nair Island.

The island is located between the UAE and Iran and belongs to the Emirate of Sharjah.

The boats did not comply with orders and so the country’s Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority (CICPA) deployed three chase boats and applied rules of engagement, WAM reported.

Sailors participate in a training session near the island of Sir Bu Nair on May 13, 2017. (File photo: AFP)

Sailors participate in a training session near the island of Sir Bu Nair on May 13, 2017. (File photo: AFP)

Read more:

Saudi Arabia: Rafik Hariri tribunal verdict beginning of steps to seek justice

Israel’s president invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to Jerusalem following agreement

Halting annexation top UAE priority in Israel ‘historic’ deal: UAE official

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 18 August 2020 KSA 19:57 - GMT 16:57

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top