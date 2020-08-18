UAE has long-lasting support for Palestine: Abu Dhabi Palestinian Business Council

The Palestinian Business Council in Abu Dhabi said that the United Arab Emirates has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and that support continues today, the official WAM news agency reported Monday.

Israel and the UAE reached a historic peace deal last week that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement that US President Donald Trump helped broker.

The new UAE-Israel peace deal, the Abraham Accord, is a watershed moment in the region as it is only the third such agreement with Israel, a first from a Gulf country, and the first since the mid-1990s.

“The Council stressed its belief that the UAE will never give away the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and will support them at all events in establishing an independent state with its capital in Jerusalem, noting the UAE’s humanitarian role in supporting Palestine and its hosting of Palestinians in its territories for decades,” WAM reported.

Tel Aviv City Hall is lit up with the flags of the United Arab Emirates and Israel as the countries announced they would be establishing full diplomatic ties, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP)

The business council affirmed that the UAE is an independent and sovereign country that has the “right to establish its foreign policy and sign agreements that are in line with its strategic interests,” WAM added.

The new peace deal sought to halt a planned annexation of Palestinian territory in the West Bank by Israel, the UAE said at the time. The deal has provided more time for opportunities for peace that could be achieved through a two-state solution, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Anwar Gargash has since added.

