Yemen’s Houthis fire projectile at border village in Jazan, says Saudi local defense

Iran-backed Houthi militia launched a military projectile from inside the Yemeni territory towards a border village in Jazan Region in Saudi Arabia on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The projectile damaged two adjoining houses and a vehicle but no fatalities or injuries were reported, Civil Defense authority said.
Jazan Region, lies in the southwest corner of Saudi Arabia and is directly north of the border with Yemen.
In a statement, Colonel Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Ghamdi, media spokesman of the Civil Defense Directorate of Jazan Region, said that the projectile damaged two adjoining houses and a vehicle but no fatalities or injuries were reported.
On Sunday, the Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthi militia, the official Saudi Press Agency had reported.
The missile targeting civilians had been intercepted and destroyed.
On Thursday, forces managed to intercept and shoot down a “booby-trapped” drone that was directed at civilians and civilian infrastructure in the city of Khamis Mushait.
Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May, when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh.
-- With Reuters
Last Update: Tuesday, 18 August 2020 KSA 02:51 - GMT 23:51