Saudi Arabia committed to Arab Peace Plan, says foreign minister

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that the Kingdom is committed to peace on the basis of the Arab Peace Plan, in the first official comments since the United Arab Emirates reached a normalization deal with Israel.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also said in an event in Berlin that Israel’s unilateral moves with regards to settlements are hindering the chances for peace, Saudi state TV reported on Wednesday.
Meanwhile Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir told reporters on Wednesday that “peace must be achieved with the Palestinians” on the basis of international agreements as a condition for any normalization of relations with Israel.
“Once that is achieved all things are possible,” he said.
Last Update: Wednesday, 19 August 2020 KSA 16:34 - GMT 13:34