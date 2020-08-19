Saudi Arabia’s King Salman heads virtual cabinet meeting

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held a virtual session on Tuesday chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz in which it passed several decisions, including approving an agreement between the government and Saudi Arabian Chevron Inc with regards on a neutral zone.

The session early on Wednesday was chaired by the Saudi Arabian monarch a week after he had arrived in NEOM after spending last month in hospital and undergoing success surgery for an inflammation in the gall bladder.

The Council of Ministers also reviewed the successful handling of the annual Hajj pilgrimage this year that was held in a limited capacity due to the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“The Council has seen a number of health reports on developments related to the coronavirus pandemic at the local and global levels, in the fields of health care and medical care, and case indicators,” Minister of State and Acting Minister of Information Dr. Essam bin Saad bin Saeed was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency.

The cabinet of ministers also reviewed humanitarian efforts and assistance being provided to the Lebanese people in the aftermath of the deadly explosion in Beirut’s port on earlier this month.

Last Update: Wednesday, 19 August 2020 KSA 01:35 - GMT 22:35