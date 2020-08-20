Several Arab countries on way to relations with Israel: UAE Minister Gargash

Several Arab countries are in different stages on the way to relations with Israel, said UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on Thursday, exactly one week after the country’s historic agreement with Israel.

“There are several Arab countries that are on this scale in different stages,” said Gargash during a virtual talk with US think tank the Atlantic Council.

“The region does need a strategic breakthrough,” he added.

The UAE’s relationship with Israel going forward will be a “warm peace,” according to Gargash.

Israeli and United Arab Emirates flags line a road in the Israeli coastal city of Netanya, Israel on August 16, 2020. (AFP)

“This is going to be a warm peace. Because unlike Jordan or Egypt, we have not fought a war with Israel,” said Gargash.

Israel signed a peace treaty with Egypt in 1979, and with Jordan in 1994.

Gargash added that any UAE embassy in Israel “will be in Tel Aviv” - not Jerusalem. US President Donald Trump moved the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018, essentially recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Israel considers all Jerusalem its undivided capital but the Palestinians see the eastern part, home to 360,000 Palestinians, as the capital of their future state.

Israel's suspension of annexation of Palestinian land, which was part of the agreement, was “critical in our thinking,” according to Gargash.

“The UAE saw an opportunity because we’ve always been urged…by the Palestinians to help us in stopping annexation...by linking it to the suspension of annexation, we came out with a good deal,” he said.

Gargash said the UAE is “very encouraged” by the bipartisan support for the agreement in the US. Republican President Donald Trump took an active role in the agreement and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has expressed his support.

“We expect our strategic relationship with the United States…will actually develop much further” following the deal, Gargash said.

Read more:

Dubai’s Emirates waiting for approval to start Israel flights after peace deal: COO

Israel likely won’t stamp passports of UAE tourists: Israeli foreign ministry

‘Great news for peace’: Former Israel, US officials react to historic UAE-Israel deal

Last Update: Thursday, 20 August 2020 KSA 17:02 - GMT 14:02