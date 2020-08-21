Arab coalition intercepts drone, ballistic missile launched by Houthi militia

The Arab coalition in Yemen intercepted and downed a bomb-laden drone and ballistic missile headed for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Thursday.
The official spokesman of the coalition Turki Al-Malki said joint coalition forces intercepted and destroyed on Thursday evening the drone launched by the Houthi militia from the Yemeni capital of Sanaa targeting civilians in the southern region.
Cross-border attacks by Iran-backed Houthi forces have escalated since late May, when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired.
On Monday, the Houthi militia launched a military projectile from inside the Yemeni territory towards a border village in Jazan Region in Saudi Arabia.
The projectile damaged two adjoining houses and a vehicle but no fatalities or injuries were reported, Civil Defense authorities said.
Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) , Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen stressed that the recurrence of hostilities by the Houthi militia does not serve the efforts to find a peaceful solution. He reiterated the OIC’s condemnation of these acts by the militia and those providing it with money and weapons.
Last Update: Friday, 21 August 2020 KSA 02:56 - GMT 23:56