NEWS
GULF

Saudi Arabia terminates al-Ula, Red Sea project officials on suspicion of corruption

Visitors walk outside the tombs at the Madain Saleh antiquities site, al-Ula, Saudi Arabia February 10, 2019. (Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Friday 21 August 2020
Text size A A A

Saudi Arabia sacked a number of officials at tourism projects including the historical northwestern site al-Ula and the Red Sea mega projects on suspicion of corruption, state news agency SPA reported on Friday, citing a royal decree.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The officials are under investigation over encroachment on lands belonging to these projects, SPA reported.

“These violations are considered violations of the system and constitute environmental damage,” according to SPA.

The violations, which have been authorized by some officials, have a “great impact” on the completion of projects and are an infringement on the competence of the al-Ula Royal Commission, SPA reported.

- With Reuters

Read more:

Iraq PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi says Turkish interference is unacceptable

Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption body says accused stole more than $100 mln

Saudi Arabia sentences corrupt judge, others to prison, issues fines

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 21 August 2020 KSA 07:18 - GMT 04:18

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top