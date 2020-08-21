Saudi Arabia terminates al-Ula, Red Sea project officials on suspicion of corruption

Saudi Arabia sacked a number of officials at tourism projects including the historical northwestern site al-Ula and the Red Sea mega projects on suspicion of corruption, state news agency SPA reported on Friday, citing a royal decree.
The officials are under investigation over encroachment on lands belonging to these projects, SPA reported.
“These violations are considered violations of the system and constitute environmental damage,” according to SPA.
The violations, which have been authorized by some officials, have a “great impact” on the completion of projects and are an infringement on the competence of the al-Ula Royal Commission, SPA reported.
With Reuters
Last Update: Friday, 21 August 2020 KSA 07:18 - GMT 04:18