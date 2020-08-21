Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire in Libya, calls for end to foreign interference

Saudi Arabia Friday welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in Libya and called for dialogue among Libyan parties to resolve their differences.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry affirmed the need to begin “internal political dialogue placing Libyan national interests above all else.”
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry called for a permanent solution for the security and stability of the Libyan people and condemned all foreign interference that threatens the security of the Arab region.
The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) announced a ceasefire on Friday and the Eastern-based Libyan parliament called for an immediate ceasefire. Statements were signed by Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the GNA, and Aguila Saleh, speaker of the eastern-based parliament backed by Eastern Libyan Commander Khalifa Haftar.
Read more:
Egypt’s President Sisi welcomes Libya ceasefire by warring parties
Haftar says Libya ‘will never accept Turkish colonialism’ in address to LNA battalion
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 21 August 2020 KSA 20:21 - GMT 17:21