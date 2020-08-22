GCC states welcome Libya ceasefire agreement: WAM

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has welcomed a ceasefire announcement in Libya, the UAE news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf called on all parties “to adhere to (this) constructive step, to urgently engage in political dialogue, and to work through mediation of the United Nations to reach a permanent and comprehensive solution to end the fighting and conflict in Libya,” WAM reported.
Libya's Tripoli based Government of National Accord (GNA) announced the ceasefire on Friday and the leader of a rival parliament in eastern Libya also appealed for a halt to hostilities.
Last Update: Saturday, 22 August 2020 KSA 10:41 - GMT 07:41