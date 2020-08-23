Arab coalition downs drone, missile launched by Houthis towards Saudi Arabia

The Arab coalition on Saturday intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone and a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthis towards Saudi Arabia's southern region, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The official spokesman of the coalition, Col. Turki Al-Malki Turki al-Maliki, was quoted as saying the missile was heading towards the southern Saudi city of Jazan.
Cross-border attacks by Iran-backed Houthi forces have escalated since late May, when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired.
On Thursday evening, the joint coalition forces had intercepted and downed a bomb-laden drone and ballistic missile headed for the Kingdom.
Al-Malki said joint coalition forces intercepted and destroyed the drone launched by the Houthi militia from the Yemeni capital of Sanaa targeting civilians in the southern region.
Earlier on Monday, the Houthi militia launched a military projectile from inside the Yemeni territory towards a border village in Jazan Region in Saudi Arabia.
The projectile damaged two adjoining houses and a vehicle but no fatalities or injuries were reported, Civil Defense authorities said.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 23 August 2020 KSA 23:25 - GMT 20:25