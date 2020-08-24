Food, water security among UAE’s priorities post-COVID-19 period: Dubai ruler

Food and water security are among the top priorities of the UAE Government for the post-COVID-19 coronavirus period, according to the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

"Food and water security are among the priorities of the UAE Government for the post-coronavirus, COVID-19, period, and the objective is to launch specialist initiatives that will ensure our readiness to confront all types of crises," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also UAE’s Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

"The global coronavirus crisis has enabled us to adopt a comprehensive vision aimed at handling challenges, and we should capitalize on this moment to strengthen our food and water security," he added.

Sheikh Mohammed made his statement during a meeting on Sunday held to review the country’s efforts to reinforce its food and water security, following the announcement of the new structure of the UAE Cabinet for the post- COVID-19 period.

The UAE reported on Sunday three new coronavirus-related deaths and 390 new infections, bringing the death toll to 375 and the total registered cases to 67,007.

