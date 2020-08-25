US Secretary Pompeo discusses UAE-Israel agreement with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the UAE-Israel agreement over the phone on Tuesday, according to state news agency WAM.

They discussed “the prospects for strengthening [the agreement] in a way that serves the foundations of peace and stability in the region,” WAM reported.

Pompeo is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates this week during his Middle East trip. He has already visited Israel and Sudan.

The conversation between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Pompeo follows after a phone call between Israeli and Emirati defense ministers earlier on Tuesday.

Emirati Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bawardi and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed the historic peace agreement between the two countries that was announced on August 13, according to WAM.

“Both ministers expressed their conviction that this accord will enhance the chances of peace and stability in the region as it represents a positive step in this direction,” WAM reported.

The ministers also discussed strengthening communication channels as well as establishing “solid bilateral relations” to benefit the UAE, Israel, and the wider region.

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan speaks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a meeting at Al-Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. (File photo: Reuters)

On Monday health ministers of the UAE and Israel discussed cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

UAE Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais and Israeli Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein discussed in a phone call “ways to strengthen cooperation in the medical field,” with a focus on the pharmaceutical industry and medical research, according to WAM.

“They also discussed frameworks for cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report said, adding that vaccine trials and treatments for the coronavirus were also a topic of conversation.

Tel Aviv City Hall is lit up with the flags of the United Arab Emirates and Israel as the countries announced they would be establishing full diplomatic ties, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP)

The UAE is the third Arab country to normalize relations with Israel, following Jordan’s agreement in 1994 and Egypt’s in 1979.

Diplomatic talks kicked off last week with UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan meeting Yossi Cohen, head of Israel's foreign intelligence, the Mossad.

The two discussed bilateral cooperation in several fields, according to state news agency WAM.

Read more:

Four Jewish attractions to see in the UAE

Another Israel-Arab deal expected in coming weeks: Israeli ambassador to US

US sanctions former head of Iran’s notorious Evin prison, 13 other Iranians

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 August 2020 KSA 07:30 - GMT 04:30