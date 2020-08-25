NEWS
Al-Qaeda blows up clinic after executing dentist in Yemen’s al-Baida

A file photo shows a member of the Yemeni security forces checking a man in the former Al-Qaeda stronghold of Mukalla in Yemen's coastal southern Hadramawt province. (AFP)
AFP Tuesday 25 August 2020
Al-Qaeda blew up a medical center in war-torn Yemen on Tuesday, 10 days after executing a dentist it accused of guiding US drone strikes against its militants.

The clinic in the Somaa district of Al-Baida province was where the dentist worked before his execution, a local official told AFP.

The extremists shot Motthar al-Youssoufi, then crucified his body and left it outside the health center on August 15.

On Tuesday, they blew up the clinic.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which is active in Yemen, is considered by the United States as the radical group’s most dangerous branch.

Washington has carried out a drone campaign against its leaders for the past two decades. But the extremist group has thrived in the war-ravaged country.

