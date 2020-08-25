Al-Qaeda blows up clinic after executing dentist in Yemen’s al-Baida

Al-Qaeda blew up a medical center in war-torn Yemen on Tuesday, 10 days after executing a dentist it accused of guiding US drone strikes against its militants.
The clinic in the Somaa district of Al-Baida province was where the dentist worked before his execution, a local official told AFP.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The extremists shot Motthar al-Youssoufi, then crucified his body and left it outside the health center on August 15.
On Tuesday, they blew up the clinic.
Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which is active in Yemen, is considered by the United States as the radical group’s most dangerous branch.
Washington has carried out a drone campaign against its leaders for the past two decades. But the extremist group has thrived in the war-ravaged country.
Read more:
Arab coalition intercepts drone, ballistic missile launched by Houthi militia
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 25 August 2020 KSA 17:36 - GMT 14:36