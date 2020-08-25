In latest UAE-Israel talks, defense ministers pledge to strengthen communications

Defense ministers of the UAE and Israel discussed peace and stability in the Middle East during a phone call on Tuesday, state news agency WAM reported.

Emirati Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bawardi and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed the historic peace agreement between the two countries, which was announced on August 13.

“Both ministers expressed their conviction that this accord will enhance the chances of peace and stability in the region as it represents a positive step in this direction,” WAM reported.

The ministers also discussed strengthening communication channels as well as establishing “solid bilateral relations” to benefit the UAE, Israel, and the wider region.

On Monday health ministers of the two countries discussed collaboration in the healthcare field, especially the coronavirus pandemic.

UAE Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais and Israeli Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein discussed in a phone call “ways to strengthen cooperation in the medical field,” with a focus on the pharmaceutical industry and medical research, according to WAM.

“They also discussed frameworks for cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report said, adding that vaccine trials and treatments for the coronavirus were also a topic of conversation.

Two private companies in the UAE have already signed an agreement with two companies in Israel to develop research and technology to fight COVID-19.

Known as the “Abraham Accord,” the diplomatic agreement between the UAE and Israel is set to establish bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, and other areas.

