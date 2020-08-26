US Secretary Pompeo discusses regional stability, unity with Bahrain crown prince

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed regional stability and Gulf unity with the crown prince of Bahrain on Wednesday, as part of a Middle East tour following an accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on normalizing relations.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On his arrival on Tuesday night, Pompeo had said it was vital to seize the momentum of the US-brokered deal announced on August 13.



“We discussed the importance of building regional peace and stability, including the importance of Gulf unity and countering Iran's malign influence in the region,” he wrote on Twitter following the meeting with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Met today with Crown Prince of Bahrain, His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. We discussed the importance of building regional peace and stability, including the importance of Gulf unity and countering Iran’s malign influence in the region. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 26, 2020



Israel and the United States have said they are pushing more Arab countries to follow the UAE's path. Israel's intelligence minister has mentioned Bahrain as a possible candidate.



Pompeo said he also met the king of Bahrain.



Pompeo first visited Jerusalem and Sudan, and is now traveling to the UAE.

Read more:

US Secretary Pompeo discusses UAE-Israel agreement with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 August 2020 KSA 15:56 - GMT 12:56