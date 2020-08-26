NEWS
US Secretary Pompeo discusses regional stability, unity with Bahrain crown prince

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. (AFP)
Reuters, Dubai Wednesday 26 August 2020
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed regional stability and Gulf unity with the crown prince of Bahrain on Wednesday, as part of a Middle East tour following an accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on normalizing relations.

On his arrival on Tuesday night, Pompeo had said it was vital to seize the momentum of the US-brokered deal on normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE that was announced on August 13.


