US Secretary Pompeo discusses regional stability, unity with Bahrain crown prince

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed regional stability and Gulf unity with the crown prince of Bahrain on Wednesday, as part of a Middle East tour following an accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on normalizing relations.



On his arrival on Tuesday night, Pompeo had said it was vital to seize the momentum of the US-brokered deal on normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE that was announced on August 13.



Met today with Crown Prince of Bahrain, His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. We discussed the importance of building regional peace and stability, including the importance of Gulf unity and countering Iran’s malign influence in the region. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 26, 2020



Last Update: Wednesday, 26 August 2020 KSA 13:28 - GMT 10:28

