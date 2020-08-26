US Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in UAE

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Emirati officials discussed on Wednesday regional and bilateral issues, including a lasting ceasefire in Libya, Gulf unity and Iran's “malign influence” in the region, a statement from a spokesperson of US State Department said.

“Excited to arrive in the United Arab Emirates and congratulate the Emirati people on the historic Abraham Accords – the most significant step toward peace in the Middle East in over 25 years. Hopeful we will build on this momentum towards regional peace," Pompeo said on Twitter, referring to the UAE-Israel agreement aimed at normalizing relations.



Pompeo met the United Arab Emirates' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, and National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi, spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.



Pompeo visited Jerusalem, Sudan and Bahrain before travelling to the UAE. He then took off back to Bahrain.

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 August 2020 KSA 17:37 - GMT 14:37