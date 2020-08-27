Houthi mine found in the Red Sea off Yemen: Arab Coalition

A mine allegedly planted by the Iran-backed Houthi militia has been detected in the Red Sea, reported the Arab Coalition on Thursday.
The Houthi militia is in conflict with the UN-recognized government of Yemen backed by the Arab Coalition and has been accused of a variety of attacks against its northern neighbor, Saudi Arabia. On Sunday, Arab Coalition forces said they intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone over Yemeni airspace that was launched by the Houthis toward the Kingdom.
The Houthis have also reportedly threatened to blow up an abandoned tanker holding vast amounts of oil in the Red Sea.
This month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Houthis to allow an assessment team to travel to the "Safer," a decaying oil tanker that is threatening to spill 1.1 million barrels of crude oil off Yemen’s coast.
The Safer tanker has been stranded off Yemen’s Red Sea oil terminal of Ras Issa for more than five years.
