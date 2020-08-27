US Secretary Pompeo discusses Oman’s peacemaking role, Gulf unity with Omani Sultan

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed Oman’s peacemaking role in the Gulf region with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said during his visit to the Omani capital city Muscat on Thursday.

Oman’s role in advancing peace and stability in the Gulf was a topic of conversation during the bilateral talk, according a statement by the US State Department.

The two also “discussed the importance of a united Gulf Cooperation Council to advance prosperity in the region…and their shared commitment to bolstering the US- Oman bilateral economic partnership.”

The Omani people are so warm and generous. I’m grateful for our strong partnership. Thanks to Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said for our steadfast friendship. pic.twitter.com/okcWchGRFp — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 27, 2020

Before arriving in Oman, Pompeo visited the UAE’s capital city Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the fourth stop on his Middle East tour that was prompted by the announcement of the UAE-Israel peace deal on August 13.

Pompeo and UAE officials - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan - discussed the conflict in Libya and countering Iran during bilateral talks.

The officials discussed “regional and bilateral issues of concern, including mutual support for de-escalation and a lasting ceasefire in Libya, Gulf unity, and countering Iran’s malign influence in the region,” the US State Department said in a statement.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, with National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (Twitter @SecPompeo)

Secretary Pompeo also congratulated the UAE officials on “the monumental achievement” of the country’s historic agreement with Israel known as the Abraham Accord.

Last Update: Thursday, 27 August 2020 KSA 17:55 - GMT 14:55