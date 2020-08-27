US Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Oman on tour following UAE-Israel peace

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Oman on Thursday as part of a Middle East tour following a US-brokered deal on normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced on August 13.
He is expected to meet Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, who took power in January after Sultan Qaboos bin Said died after a half century at the helm of the Gulf country.
Arrived in Oman and will meet with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said. I look forward to discussing efforts to build unity among the Gulf Cooperation Council and build on the momentum to advance regional peace and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/QsFDUGEK2t— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 27, 2020
Before arriving in Oman, Pompeo visited Jerusalem, Sudan, Bahrain, and the UAE.
Last Update: Thursday, 27 August 2020 KSA 13:57 - GMT 10:57