US Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Oman on tour following UAE-Israel peace

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Oman on Thursday as part of a Middle East tour following a US-brokered deal on normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced on August 13.
He is expected to meet Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, who took power in January after Sultan Qaboos bin Said died after a half century at the helm of the Gulf country.
Before arriving in Oman, Pompeo visited Jerusalem, Sudan, Bahrain, and the UAE.
Last Update: Thursday, 27 August 2020 KSA 09:42 - GMT 06:42