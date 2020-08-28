Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone launched toward Najran

The Arab Coalition said on Friday it intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis in the direction of Najran, according to a statement.
“The spokesman for the coalition forces, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the joint coalition forces were able - thank God - this evening (Friday) to intercept and destroy a booby-trapped drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilians in Najran city,” the statement on the Saudi Press Agency read.
The attack on Najran comes hours after another explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned group in the direction of Saudi Arabia was intercepted and destroyed earlier in the day.
The coalition command also reported on Thursday night the destruction of a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis in direction of the Saudi region of Najran, near Yemen's border.
Last Update: Friday, 28 August 2020 KSA 21:59 - GMT 18:59