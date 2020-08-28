First Israel to UAE flight scheduled for Monday under Israeli El Al Airlines

Israel's El Al Airlines will fly a plane to the United Arab Emirates on Monday, an online flight timetable for Israel's Ben Gurion Airport showed, which would make it the first-ever commercial flight between the two countries.
The flight between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi is expected to carry an Israeli delegation and accompanying US officials for talks on cementing Israel and the UAE's normalisation agreement.
The website of the Israel Airports Authority listed the flight on Friday.
It said the flight would be numbered LY971, a nod to the UAE's international calling code number. A return flight to Ben Gurion International Airport on Tuesday will be numbered LY972, Israel's international calling code.
A return flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, the online timetable showed.
Authorities in Israel and the UAE did not immediately acknowledge the flight. The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
