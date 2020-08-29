UAE abolishes Israel boycott law, allows commercial deals with Israelis

The United Arab Emirates has issued a decree abolishing a previous law that mandated an economic boycott of Israel following the historic agreement to normalize relations between the two countries.

The removal of the boycott law means that UAE businesses and individuals are now allowed to sign commercial and financial agreements with their Israeli counterparts. Israelis and Israeli businesses are also now allowed to do business in the UAE.

The decree was issued by UAE ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan via the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) on Saturday.

The two countries agreed to normalize ties this month, with the UAE opening up diplomatic and commercial relations with Israel in exchange for the Israeli government halting its annexation of Palestinian land.

According to an online flight timetable for Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's El Al Airlines is set to fly the first ever commercial flight to the UAE on Monday.

The UAE-Israel peace accord was widely welcomed in the US and around the world. And then there were the critics: Iran, Turkey, Qatar, Hamas, Hezbollah and others. Their rants say something about what kind of world they want to see. — UAE Embassy US (@UAEEmbassyUS) August 27, 2020

Last Update: Saturday, 29 August 2020 KSA 11:44 - GMT 08:44