UAE abolishes Israel boycott law, allows commercial deals with Israelis

The United Arab Emirates has issued a decree abolishing a previous law that mandated an economic boycott of Israel following the historic agreement to normalize relations between the two countries.
#KhalifaBinZayed issues a decree to abolish the #Israel Boycott Law#WamNews— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) August 29, 2020
Read More: https://t.co/X18vGssI7Z
The UAE-Israel peace accord was widely welcomed in the US and around the world. And then there were the critics: Iran, Turkey, Qatar, Hamas, Hezbollah and others. Their rants say something about what kind of world they want to see.— UAE Embassy US (@UAEEmbassyUS) August 27, 2020
Last Update: Saturday, 29 August 2020 KSA 11:44 - GMT 08:44