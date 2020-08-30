Arab Coalition destroys another explosive-laden drone targeted at Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition has destroyed another explosive-laden drone heading toward Saudi Arabia, its spokesperson announced on Sunday.
The attack follows a series of other drone and missile attempted attacks on the Kingdom from within Yemen.
“Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this afternoon (Sunday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region,” Col. Turki al-Malki, the spokesperson for the Arab Coalition, said.
Last Update: Sunday, 30 August 2020 KSA 22:52 - GMT 19:52