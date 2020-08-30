Arab Coalition destroys drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

The Arab Coalition supporting the Yemeni legitimate government said on Sunday that it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Iranian-allied Houthi militias toward Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport.

Col. Turki al-Maliki, the spokesperson for the Arab Coalition said some shrapnel of the destroyed drone fell near the airport without causing any injuries or damages among civilians and employees at the airport.

“In the face of these terrorist acts and immoral abuses of the terrorist Houthi militia we will continue to implement strict measures to deter this terrorist militia,” said al-Maliki according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The attack follows a series of other drone and missile attempted attacks on the Kingdom from within Yemen.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Last Update: Monday, 31 August 2020 KSA 00:51 - GMT 21:51