UAE, Israel discuss cooperation on food and water security

A UAE minister of state and Israel’s agriculture minister discussed food and water security cooperation on Friday in a phone call, an Emirati statement said on Sunday.

The UAE’s minister of state for food and water security Mariam Almheiri and Israeli agriculture minister Alon Schuster “pledged to collaborate on projects that address food and water security,” the statement said.

Israel is set to make its first commercial flight to the United Arab Emirates on Monday.

The Israeli Minister of Agriculture & Rural Development Alon Schuster and I held our first conversation to discuss opportunities the Peace Accord brings for both our countries in food and water security – issues of great concern for the UAE and Israel. — Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri (@mariammalmheiri) August 30, 2020

The historic flight follows the August 13 announcement of a US-brokered agreement to normalize relations between the two countries, making the UAE the first Gulf country and only the third Arab state to establish relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

White House adviser Jared Kushner smiles after giving joint statements with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the press about the Israeli-United Arab Emirates peace accords, in Jerusalem on Aug. 30, 2020. (AP)

The Monday morning flight will carry a US-Israeli delegation led on the American side by White House adviser Jared Kushner.

Kushner said on Sunday “the stage is set” for other Arab states to follow suit in the wake of the recent agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, but he gave no indication that any new deals were imminent.

Last Update: Sunday, 30 August 2020 KSA 19:47 - GMT 16:47