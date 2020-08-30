UAE, Israel discuss cooperation on food and water security

A UAE minister of state and Israel’s agriculture minister discussed food and water security cooperation on Friday in a phone call, an Emirati statement said on Sunday.
The Israeli Minister of Agriculture & Rural Development Alon Schuster and I held our first conversation to discuss opportunities the Peace Accord brings for both our countries in food and water security – issues of great concern for the UAE and Israel.— Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri (@mariammalmheiri) August 30, 2020
White House adviser Jared Kushner smiles after giving joint statements with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the press about the Israeli-United Arab Emirates peace accords, in Jerusalem on Aug. 30, 2020. (AP)
