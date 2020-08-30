UAE, Israel discuss cooperation on food and water security

A UAE minister of state and Israel’s agriculture minister discussed food and water security cooperation on Friday in a phone call, an Emirati statement said on Sunday.

The UAE’s minister of state for food and water security Mariam Almheiri and Israeli agriculture minister Alon Schuster “pledged to collaborate on projects that address food and water security,” the statement said.

Israel is set to make its first commercial flight to the United Arab Emirates on Monday.

The Israeli Minister of Agriculture & Rural Development Alon Schuster and I held our first conversation to discuss opportunities the Peace Accord brings for both our countries in food and water security – issues of great concern for the UAE and Israel.