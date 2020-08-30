UAE ship delivers aid to war-torn Yemen

The United Arab Emirates has delivered a shipment of food and school supplies to Yemen’s eastern Hadramaut province, reported the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) on Saturday.

Yemen has long been suffering from a humanitarian crisis linked to the ongoing war in the country between the Iranian-backed Houthi militia and the UN-recognized government supported by the Arab Coalition, with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic putting further stress on hospitals and food supplies.

The UAE’s aid ship, which docked in the port of al-Mukalla in Hadramaut, is the latest aid effort from the country as part of the Emirates Red Crescent’s “sea relief bridges,” said WAM.

“The beneficiaries thanked the UAE and the ERC for their continuous efforts in Yemen by delivering thousands of tons of food and relief aid to ease their suffering,” the news agency reported.

Some of the supplies delivered by the UAE aid ship. (WAM)

The shipment comes the day after Saudi Arabia announced it had donated 2,000 cartons of dates to Yemen.

Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE support the Arab Coalition in its fight against the Houthis.

