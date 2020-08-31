Two killed, several injured in Abu Dhabi restaurant gas explosion: Police

Two people were killed and several others sustained minor to moderate injuries in an explosion caused by gas installations at a restaurant in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi on Monday, according to the Abu Dhabi Media office.

“Unfortunately, two victims lost their lives – one near the site of the incident, and a second passer-by who was hit by debris. We extend our heartfelt condolences to their families, God rest their souls,” the media office said in a tweet.



Abu Dhabi police and safety teams evacuated residents and areas surrounding the building in the Rashid bin Saeed street to ensure the safety of the public, according to a statement. The capital's media office also said that Emergency and Public Safety Department teams carried out comprehensive checks of the building and neighboring buildings to ensure that there were no further injuries.



Misalignment in the gas container fittings following a refueling caused the explosion, according to on-site investigations the police said.



“Abu Dhabi police urge the public not to spread rumors about the accident and to ensure information is obtained from official sources,” Abu Dhabi police said in a statement earlier Monday.

