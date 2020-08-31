Abu Dhabi restaurant explosion injures several, police on scene: WAM

Several people sustained minor to moderate injuries in an explosion likely caused by gas installations at a restaurant in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi on Monday, the official WAM news agency reported citing police.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Abu Dhabi police and safety teams have been evacuating residents and areas surrounding the building in the Rashid bin Saeed street to ensure the safety of the public, according to WAM.





“Abu Dhabi police urge the public not to spread rumors about the accident and to ensure information is obtained from official sources,” Abu Dhabi police said in a statement.

Those injured have been transported to a hospital for treatment.

No further details have been provided.

Read more:

Saudi Aramco discovers two new oil and gas fields in northern Saudi Arabia

Obesity increases risk of COVID-19 infection, death, Saudi study shows

World’s first Phase III COVID-19 vaccine trials in UAE reaches 31,000 volunteers

Last Update: Monday, 31 August 2020 KSA 11:35 - GMT 08:35