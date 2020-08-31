Abu Dhabi restaurant explosion injures several, police on scene: WAM

Several people sustained minor to moderate injuries in an explosion likely caused by gas installations at a restaurant in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi on Monday, the official WAM news agency reported citing police.
2020 is such a year... 😟☹️#AbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/kb0K31r4y0— Aira Roma (@crayzooza) August 31, 2020
“Abu Dhabi police urge the public not to spread rumors about the accident and to ensure information is obtained from official sources,” Abu Dhabi police said in a statement.
Last Update: Monday, 31 August 2020 KSA 11:35 - GMT 08:35