Arab Coalition destroys bomb-laden boat belonging to Iran-backed Houthis

The Arab Coalition supporting the Yemeni legitimate government intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden boat belonging to Iran-backed Houthi militia which was targeting maritime routes south of the Red Sea, the coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said on Sunday.

Al-Maliki said the remotely controlled explosive-laden boat was launched from the Yemeni port city of al-Hodeidah, according to a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency SPA.

The coalition’s spokesman said the explosive-laden boat posed a threat on international maritime activities and “international navigation,” according to SPA.

“Coalition Navy Forces detected this evening (Sunday) an attempt by the terrorist Houthi militia to carry out a hostile, terrorist act in Southern Red Sea using a bomb-laden Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) launched from Hodeidah Governorate.”

The spokesperson said the USV, which posed a threat to regional, international security, sea lines of communication and international trade, was destroyed.

“The Houthi militia is using Hodeidah Governorate as a ballistic-missile, bomb-laden UAV, USV launch site, and a point of indiscriminate deployment of naval mines in a clear, blatant violation of the international humanitarian law and the Stockholm Agreement’s ceasefire provisions,” the statement said.

“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement all rigorous, deterrent measures against this terrorist militia, and neutralize, destroy such capabilities that pose a threat to regional and international security.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Coalition intercepted and destroyed a drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport. No damages were reported.

Last Update: Monday, 31 August 2020 KSA 01:03 - GMT 22:03