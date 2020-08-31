Historic Israel-UAE flight arrives in Abu Dhabi with delegation led by Jared Kushner

American and Israeli officials landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday, becoming the first passengers in history to fly directly from Israel to the United Arab Emirates.
White House Adviser Jared Kushner says that the #UAEIsrael agreement "has the ability to change the whole course of the Middle East."

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash and other Emirati officials welcomed the group at the airport.
US Nat'l Security Adviser O'Brien says because of the "courage of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump, a new era has truly begun... These leaders will now be known throughout history as peacemakers."
Israeli representatives from the fields of finance, health, tourism, investment, foreign policy, diplomacy, tourism, and culture were also part of the group.
The delegation members will meet face to face with Emirati representatives to discuss future collaborations in the various fields.
The plane, part of the Israeli national airlines El Al, was painted with the word “Peace” in Hebrew, English and Arabic.
The first direct flight from the UAE to Israel took place back in May.
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways operated two cargo flights carrying coronavirus medical aid to be delivered to the Palestinians via Israel.