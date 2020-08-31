First direct Israel-UAE flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying US-Israel delegation

American and Israeli officials landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday, becoming the first passengers in history to fly directly from Israel to the United Arab Emirates.

The flight was the latest development in the normalization of relations between the two countries following the bilateral historic agreement announced August 13.



The delegation, led by White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, includes US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.



Also part of the group are Israeli representatives from the fields of finance, health, tourism, investment, foreign policy, diplomacy, tourism, and culture.



The group will meet face to face with Emirati representatives to discuss future collaborations in the various fields.



The plane, part of the Israeli national airlines El Al, was painted with the word “Peace” in Hebrew, English and Arabic.



The first direct flight from the UAE to Israel took place back in May.



Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways operated two cargo flights carrying coronavirus medical aid to be delivered to the Palestinians via Israel.

