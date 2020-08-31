UAE first in the Arab world to grant paternity leave for private sector employees

Men working in the UAE’s private sector can take a five-day paid paternity leave to take care of their newborns, authorities announced on Sunday.

The UAE President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, approved the amendments to the labor law, granting private sector employees paid paternity leave, reported the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

According to the new law, male employees in private sector companies will get five days of paid parental leave, to be taken within six months of the child’s birth.

At present, female employees of the private sector get a 45-day maternity leave.

The paid parental leave is the latest benefit for employees in the private sector, and the UAE will be the first Arab country to grant patrnity leave to private sector employees, the latest benefit for private sector staff, the WAM report said.

The decree aims to further cement family cohesion and stability, enhance UAE’s position and competitiveness in the field of gender balance, and encourage young talent to work in the private sector.

Read more:

UAE aims for tenfold boost in private sector jobs for nationals



UAE mulls new labor law to attract Emiratis to private sector



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Last Update: Monday, 31 August 2020 KSA 07:20 - GMT 04:20