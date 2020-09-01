Arab Coalition intercepts drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Abha airport: Statement

The Arab Coalition said on Tuesday that it had intercepted and destroyed another explosive-laden drone en route to Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, the latest in a series of attempted attacks over the last week.

The coalition, which is fighting in support of the UN-recognized government of Yemen against the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, frequently says it has intercepted explosive-laden drones being fired from Yemen into Saudi Arabia.

The latest attack reportedly targeted Abha International Airport, which was hit by missile attacks in June, 2019. One civilian was killed and 47 others were injured.

The drone was intercepted near the airport, with some shrapnel falling on the airport premises but no injuries reported, said coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki on Tuesday.

The coalition would continue to implement strict measures to deter against Houthi attacks, and would ensure that the militia would be held accountable in line with international law, added al-Maliki.

The Houthi militia still controls Yemen's capital Sanaa, despite several international mediation efforts to bring an end to the war.

A drone aircraft is put on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office July 9, 2019. (Houthi Media Office/Handout via Reuters).

