Arab Coalition intercepts drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Abha airport: Statement

The Arab Coalition said on Tuesday that it had intercepted and destroyed another explosive-laden drone en route to Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, the latest in a series of attempted attacks over the last week.
Watch: A new #UN report endorses long-standing claims that weapons “of Iranian origin” were used in several attacks against #SaudiArabia last year and have been exported to the #Houthis in #Yemen.https://t.co/qkbwt1JPBx pic.twitter.com/hONVGcVziY— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 29, 2020
A drone aircraft is put on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office July 9, 2019. (Houthi Media Office/Handout via Reuters).
Last Update: Tuesday, 01 September 2020 KSA 06:30 - GMT 03:30