GCC welcomes Sudan peace deal in statement

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) welcomed the recent peace agreement signed between the Transitional Government of Sudan and five armed rebel movements on Tuesday.

Sudan’s power-sharing government signed a peace agreement with key rebel groups on Monday, a significant step towards resolving deep-rooted conflicts from the long rule of ousted leader Omar al-Bashir.

The agreement has been welcomed internationally, with the US, UK, and Norway praising it in a joint statement on Monday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

On Tuesday, a statement by GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al Hajraf also welcomed the statement, stressing that it was an important step to realizing the ambitions of the Sudanese people for stability, development, and prosperity, reported the UAE's official Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Dr. Al Hajraf also affirmed the GCC's continuous support for Sudan's security and stability based on historic relations between the GCC and Sudan, according to WAM.

The GCC is made up of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of the RSF, reveives a peace agreement to sign between Sudan's power-sharing government and five key rebel groups. (Reuters)

Sudan peace deal

The leaders of five Sudanese groups signed the deal, including four from Darfur, where more than 300,000 people are estimated to have been killed and 2.5 million displaced since 2003, and one from southern regions which say they were also marginalized.

But two major factions, one from Darfur and one from the south, did not sign and the cash-strapped transitional government will struggle to pay for the return of millions of displaced people and regional development promised in the deal.



“The main challenge facing us now is the implementation of the peace agreement, and finding donations to do that,” Jibril Ibrahim, leader of Darfur’s Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), said after he and the other rebel leaders signed the agreement.



Corruption and brutal state repression meant Sudan, a nation of 42 million people, has been riven by regional conflicts for decades. The crisis intensified after its oil-rich south became independent in 2011, beginning a slow economic decline that fueled the protests which pushed Bashir from power last year.

With Agencies.

Read more:

Sudan signs historic peace deal with five rebel groups, some hold out

US, UK, Norway welcome Sudan peace agreement in joint statement

Historic Israel-UAE flight arrives in Abu Dhabi with delegation led by Jared Kushner

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 September 2020 KSA 10:47 - GMT 07:47