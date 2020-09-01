The Israeli Adviser and head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben-Shabbat and his accompanying delegation, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday as part of his official visit to the UAE.

Dr. Yousif al-Obaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, accompanied the delegation during a tour of the mosque’s halls and exterior corridors.

“They were briefed by one of the Center’s cultural tour specialists’ on the mosque’s noble message that calls for coexistence, tolerance, and openness to other cultures, inspired by the nation’s late founder. Besides, the leading role it plays in highlighting the true essence of the Islamic culture and promoting cross-cultural communication worldwide,” according to a news report by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Head of Israel’s National Security Council visits UAE’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. (WAM)

UAE’s Gargash meets in Abu Dhabi with Israel’s head of the National Security Council. (WAM)

Ben-Shabbat later met separately with UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash to discuss opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed on Tuesday to set up a joint committee on financial services cooperation with the aim of promoting investment between the two countries, an Israeli statement said.

American and Israeli officials landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday, becoming the first passengers in history to fly directly from Israel to the United Arab Emirates. The flight was the latest development in the normalization of relations between the two countries following the bilateral historic agreement announced August 13.

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 September 2020 KSA 22:44 - GMT 19:44