Israel and UAE agree to cooperate on financial services: Israeli statement

An airplane of Israel’s El Al, upon its arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport in the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, on August 31, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters, Jerusalem Tuesday 01 September 2020
Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed on Tuesday to set up a joint committee on financial services cooperation with the aim of promoting investment between the two countries, an Israeli statement said.

Israeli and UAE officials meeting in Abu Dhabi signed the understanding, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in the statement.

One focus, Netanyahu said, would be on "cooperation in the field of financial services and removing financial barriers for making investments between the countries, as well as promoting joint investments in the capital markets."

The countries will also collaborate in banking services and payment regulations, he said.

Israeli officials have been quick to play up the economic benefits of the accord, which once formalised would also include agreements on tourism, technology, energy, healthcare and
security, among other areas.

A number of Israeli and Emirati businesses have already signed deals since the normalisation deal was announced.

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 September 2020 KSA 13:05 - GMT 10:05

