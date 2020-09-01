Commander of Joint Forces, deputy prince of Al-Jouf relieved of roles over corruption

Saudi Arabia’s Commander of the Joint Forces and the deputy prince of Al-Jouf region were relieved of their duties late Monday over accusations of corruption, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Commander of the Joint Forces Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz and Deputy Prince of Al-Jouf region, Abdulaziz bin Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz were both relieved of their duties and referred to investigators over acts of corruption linked to the Ministry of Defense.
Several other officers and civilian employees at the Ministry of Defense have been referred to the judiciary for investigations over corruption as well, according to a royal decree.
Last Update: Tuesday, 01 September 2020 KSA 01:28 - GMT 22:28