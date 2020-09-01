UAE’s Gargash meets in Abu Dhabi with Israel’s head of the National Security Council

The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash has met with Israeli Adviser and Head of the Israeli National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat on Tuesday to discuss opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

During the talks that took place in both also discussed enhancing opportunities for peace and stability in the region.

“His Excellency stressed that the UAE-Israeli Peace Treaty represents a positive step in advancing peace opportunities in the region and will establish solid bilateral relations in several areas: economic, scientific, technological, developmental and cultural and tourism,” a statement on the Emirates News Agency (WAM) read.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed on Tuesday to set up a joint committee on financial services cooperation with the aim of promoting investment between the two countries, an Israeli statement said.

American and Israeli officials landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday, becoming the first passengers in history to fly directly from Israel to the United Arab Emirates. The flight was the latest development in the normalization of relations between the two countries following the bilateral historic agreement announced August 13.

