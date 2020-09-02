Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Jared Kushner

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with US Senior Adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday and discussed for the need to resume negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides toward achieving peace.

“[The two] discussed the partnership between the two friendly countries and the importance of strengthening it in all fields, especially in order to achieve security and stability in the region,” a statement from the Saudi Press Agency read.

“They also discussed the prospects for the peace process in the region, and the need to resume negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides to achieve a just and lasting peace,” the statement added.

Kushner was in Bahrain earlier in the day where he met with Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa. The White House official also visited the United Arab Emirates on Monday as part of a historic direct flight between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi.

Last Update: Wednesday, 02 September 2020 KSA 23:41 - GMT 20:41