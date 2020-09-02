Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives phone call from UK’s Johnson

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Wednesday from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to a statement from a Downing Street spokesperson.

“The Prime Minister spoke to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman this evening. He reiterated the importance of the UK’s close relationship with Saudi Arabia and stressed our commitment to strengthening UK-KSA trade and investment,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“They also discussed the crisis in Yemen and support for the work of UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths. The Prime Minister thanked Mohammed Bin Salman for his leadership at the G20 on the global response to coronavirus, and looked forward to the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit,” the spokesperson added.

Last Update: Wednesday, 02 September 2020 KSA 22:55 - GMT 19:55